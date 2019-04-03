View all in Latest
Injury hit Stormers change five for Reds clash

There are seven changes in the Stormers starting line-up to face the Reds in at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, with five of those coming up front.

Stormers' Steven Kitshoff (L) runs the ball forward supported by Pieter-Steph du Toit (R) during the Super Rugby match against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on 30 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Stormers' Steven Kitshoff (L) runs the ball forward supported by Pieter-Steph du Toit (R) during the Super Rugby match against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on 30 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are seven changes in the Stormers starting line-up to face the Reds in at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, with five of those coming up front.

A combination of injuries and squad rotation has resulted in a fresh look up front for the Stormers in their first match in Australia, which kicks off at 11am SA time on Friday.

There is an all-new front row, with props Corne Fourie and Frans Malherbe on either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni. Tighthead Michael Kumbirai is in line to make his Stormers debut off the replacements bench.

Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Chris van Zyl, with Kobus van Dyk at blindside flank to complete the loose trio with captain Siya Kolisi and No.8 Jaco Coetzee.

There are two changes in the backline, with scrumhalf Justin Phillips making his first start of the season and Ruhan Nel back at outside centre.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 SP Marais.

