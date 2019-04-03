IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election day

A select committee within the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) decides which company gets the tender for the printing but the company is never made public.

CAPE TOWN - With just more than a month to go before the national elections, political parties are out on the campaign trail while preparations that the average South African might not even think of are also quietly progressing behind the scenes.

That includes printing millions of ballot papers, a task which is shrouded in secrecy.

IEC staff keep a watchful eye over the process to ensure there are no errors or security breaches.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson said: “After the printing, it goes to the provincial warehouses, from there it will then be distributed to the regional warehouses."

Sampson also said the process is underway at the moment and he's confident there will be enough ballot papers for the 26.7 million registered voters in the country when 8 May dawns.