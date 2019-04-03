Iqbal Survé: I’m attacked by ministers for not taking sides

Chairman of Independent Media Iqbal Survé says he came under attack from politicians because he doesn't mix business with politics.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and chairman of Independent Media Iqbal Survé says he is being threatened by ministers because his media house is the most objective news organisation in the country.

He has been testifying at the judicial inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for a second day on Wednesday.

The inquiry is investigating allegations of corruption and impropriety relating to a R4.3 billion loan to one of Survé’s companies from the PIC.

Survé said he had come under attack from politicians because he doesn't mix business with politics.

“It is precisely because I’ve not taken sides in the ANC factional battles and because people want me and the Independent Media to take sides. I make the point repeatedly that I don’t do the news, my editors do the news.”

WATCH: Iqbal Surve details Ayo investment at PIC inquiry