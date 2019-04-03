Hefty sentences for 3 Grahamstown rhino poachers
Forget Ndlovu, Jabulani Ndlovu and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu were charged with more than 55 counts of rhino poaching between the 2013 and 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The Grahamstown High Court has shown no mercy as it slapped three rhino poachers with hefty sentences on Wednesday.
Forget Ndlovu, Jabulani Ndlovu and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu were charged with more than 55 counts of rhino poaching between 2013 and 2016, after they were arrested in June 2016 at Makana Resort, Grahamstown.
They were found guilty on all 55 separate counts, with the shortest sentence handed down being five years and the longest being 15 years.
All the sentences will run concurrently which means that each of the suspects will serve 25 years imprisonment.
Among the items found in their possession was a rhino horn which had been freshly harvested, estimated at R1.2 million, a darting rifle and two rented cars.
At the time of their arrests, the suspects were linked to 10 rhino poaching incidents in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “The judge said he had considered all the possibilities and tried to ameliorate the situation by making sure that these sentences run concurrently, resulting in 25 years for each of the three men.”
#sapsEC Grahamstown: #RhinoPoaching suspects sentenced to more than 500 years. PC, Lt Gen Ntshinga has welcomed the hefty sentence imposed on 3 suspects charged for more than 55 counts of #rhino poaching between the years 2013 and 2016. #Sentencing MEhttps://t.co/qWmTG0i9XO pic.twitter.com/79jvs3h2y7— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 3, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Gordhan: Eskom working hard to prevent load shedding
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
-
Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.