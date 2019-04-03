Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & office
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says this is an ongoing operation and it relates to allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks confirm a series of raids were conducted at Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani’s home and office on Tuesday.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says this is an ongoing operation and it relates to allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering.
It’s alleged that the Hawks are investigating the municipality’s integrated public transport system (IPTS).
In 2018, six members of the Hawks pitched up at the Port Elizabeth City Hall, where it was reported they were investigating Bobani.
Mulaudzi says they will also visit various other addresses, the details of which they can’t disclose.
“We’ll be visiting various addresses in an attempt to retrieve information, be it computers or documents. We’ll decide based on that [information]. It’s something that we’ve been planning for some time.”
No arrests have been made at this stage.
LISTEN: Hawks raid NMB Mayor Mongameli Bobani’s offices
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
