Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for Eskom

-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for EskomBusiness
-
What happened to Baby Daniel is 'incomprehensible' - anti-abuse groupLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks gain as trade optimism boost risk appetiteBusiness
-
British parliament rejects plan to hold more Brexit indicative votes on MondayWorld
-
Roads reopened in Brits after protestLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for EskomBusiness
-
What happened to Baby Daniel is 'incomprehensible' - anti-abuse groupLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks gain as trade optimism boost risk appetiteBusiness
-
Roads reopened in Brits after protestLocal
-
3 flying squad officers nabbed for human trafficking, fourth arrest imminentLocal
Popular Topics
-
Service delivery campaigning old news, ANC needs to self-correct - analystPolitics
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Iqbal Survé: I’m attacked by ministers for not taking sidesBusiness
-
Maimane blames ANC for poor service delivery in AlexandraPolitics
-
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & officePolitics
-
Cosatu: Incompetent govt has no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikesPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimesBusiness
-
Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for EskomBusiness
-
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chatsLifestyle
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks gain as trade optimism boost risk appetiteBusiness
-
Boks back in the black as SA Rugby posts modest profitSport
-
Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers recordLifestyle
-
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chatsLifestyle
-
DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for ‘World’s Got Talent’Lifestyle
-
Actress Michelle Williams at US Capitol to push for pay equalityLifestyle
-
'F*@k Netflix': Dame Helen Mirren encourages people to see movies in theatreLifestyle
-
Wow... Castle Lite unlocks Post Malone to limited 'Congratulations'Lifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie calls for states to stop granting amnesty for rapesLifestyle
-
Smartphone moviemakers take the limelight at the second Bushman Film FestivalAfrica
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
-
Toure and Sterling blast Juventus over Kean abuseSport
-
Settled England favourites to win World Cup, says CookSport
-
Arendse, Mosimane found guilty by PSL DCSport
-
Sharks hooker Ralepelle fails B sample drugs testSport
-
NBA to invest millions of dollars in new African leagueSport
-
NFD's Witbank Spurs sack coach Shakes MashabaSport
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
-
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
-
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survivalLocal
-
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South AfricaLocal
-
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQLocal
-
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election dayPolitics
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
-
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says MaimaneLocal
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 19°C
Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for Eskom
The government said in February it would give Eskom a R69 billion bailout over the next three years to help it service its R420 billion debt mountain.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the highest levels of government are considering a variety of additional financial support measures for Eskom.
Eskom, which has implemented some of the most severe power cuts this year, is battling for survival after a decade of steep decline during which its costs soared and electricity sales stagnated.
The government said in February it would give Eskom a R69 billion bailout over the next three years to help it service its R420 billion debt mountain.
But energy experts say the bailout is insufficient to make Eskom financially sustainable in the long term, especially since South Africa’s energy regulator awarded Eskom smaller tariff hikes than it asked for.
Gordhan says they’re working hard to ensure there will be no load shedding, but if there is it will be limited to stage one.
“The other indication that we want to bring to the South African public, which will also create room for optimism and hope, is that if there is load shedding, it be level one load shedding on a few occasions between now and at least until the end of August.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom unveils 'winter plan' that aims to avoid load sheddingone hour ago
-
Gordhan: Eskom working hard to prevent load shedding3 hours ago
-
Sources: Boeing system triggered repeatedly in Ethiopian crash2 hours ago
-
Sekunjalo’s Survé blames 'smear campaign' for failed Sagarmatha listing3 hours ago
-
Gordhan: We now have a better understanding of power situation5 hours ago
-
Iqbal Survé: I’m attacked by ministers for not taking sides4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.