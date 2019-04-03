Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supply

The country has been in the clear with no power cuts for over a week now after a stretch of stage 4 load shedding last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s top brass and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are expected to give an update on the country’s precarious power supply on Wednesday.

The country has been in the clear with no power cuts for over a week now after a stretch of stage 4 load shedding last month.

Accompanied by Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Gordhan will brief the media at one of the utility’s power stations outside of Johannesburg.

The pair is expected to give details on the vulnerability of the system and the prospects of more load shedding.

In its credit opinion for South Africa, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned that government’s financial support for Eskom and the announcement of recent electricity tariff hikes may not be enough to address the company’s long-standing financial troubles.

Moody's has also warned in the past that the current state of the country's parastatals needs to be addressed, something that government has assured the ratings agencies is receiving top priority.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)