Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supply

-
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his sonPolitics
-
Venezuela's Guaido stripped of immunity, can face prosecutionWorld
-
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supplyBusiness
-
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institutionBusiness
-
Baby’s body discovered in Eerste RiverLocal
-
Roads barricaded with tyres, rocks as some Alexandra residents protestLocal
-
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his sonPolitics
-
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supplyBusiness
-
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institutionBusiness
-
Baby’s body discovered in Eerste RiverLocal
-
Roads barricaded with tyres, rocks as some Alexandra residents protestLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
-
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
-
'The Donald Trump of SA': Duarte under spotlight after 'attack' on reporterPolitics
-
Maimane formally asks to view Ramaphosa's declaration of interestsPolitics
-
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
Popular Topics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supplyBusiness
-
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institutionBusiness
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
-
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fadesBusiness
-
Amend constitutions on balloting or be deregistered, unions warnedBusiness
-
Nehawu not satisfied with Sars wage dealBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Elizabeth Hurley would rather be 'happy and single'Lifestyle
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram accountLifestyle
-
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in PolandLifestyle
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome themLifestyle
-
Unfroggetable: endangered Bolivian amphibians get long-awaited first dateLifestyle
-
Let the music play: Streaming helps boost 2018 music industry salesLifestyle
-
Change of (Kevin) Hart... Actor reflects on tweet controversyLifestyle
-
Mourners injured in stampede at vigil for slain rapperLifestyle
-
Dismal Fulham condemned to Premier League relegationSport
-
Mick Schumacher makes Ferrari debut in Bahrain testSport
-
Free State Stars game postponed after Sinethemba Jantjie killed in car acccidentSport
-
All the details on the revamped SA rugby calendarSport
-
Brink back for Lions, Swys commits for further two yearsSport
-
Bulls hooker Schalk Brits gets four-week ban for punch-upSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
-
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
-
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survivalLocal
-
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South AfricaLocal
-
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photoPolitics
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace MagashuleLocal
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'Local
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
-
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says MaimaneLocal
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
-
Inside the ANC: The leaders, the policy, and some things to consider when votingPolitics
-
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker randBusiness
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 19°C
Gordhan, Eskom to update SA on state of power supply
The country has been in the clear with no power cuts for over a week now after a stretch of stage 4 load shedding last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s top brass and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are expected to give an update on the country’s precarious power supply on Wednesday.
The country has been in the clear with no power cuts for over a week now after a stretch of stage 4 load shedding last month.
Accompanied by Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Gordhan will brief the media at one of the utility’s power stations outside of Johannesburg.
The pair is expected to give details on the vulnerability of the system and the prospects of more load shedding.
In its credit opinion for South Africa, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned that government’s financial support for Eskom and the announcement of recent electricity tariff hikes may not be enough to address the company’s long-standing financial troubles.
Moody's has also warned in the past that the current state of the country's parastatals needs to be addressed, something that government has assured the ratings agencies is receiving top priority.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
-
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son4 minutes ago
-
Financial support for Eskom is not enough, warns Moody's15 hours ago
-
Magashule: ANC elections lists, Eskom to be discussed at NEC meetingone day ago
-
Load shedding, increase in Sars refunds impacted revenue collection - Kingonone day ago
More in Business
-
Sars hopes new employee wage deal brings stability to institutionone hour ago
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger range11 hours ago
-
Rand weakens as Moody's relief rally fades12 hours ago
-
Amend constitutions on balloting or be deregistered, unions warned12 hours ago
-
Nehawu not satisfied with Sars wage deal12 hours ago
-
Rand boosted as Moody’s leaves SA’s rating unchanged14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.