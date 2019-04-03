Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQ
In 2017 alone, Gauteng accounted for more than a third of all reported service delivery protests nationwide.
CAPE TOWN - As residents of Alexandra took to the streets to demand better housing and services on Wednesday, Municipal IQ reports Gauteng is still the nation's biggest hotspot for such community action.
The monitoring group said it's natural to see an uptick in community protests in an election year.
Similar protests in Cape Town suburbs started in Kensington last year.
According to the latest Municipal IQ data, Gauteng is the epicentre of service delivery protests; seeing the highest number of protests between 2004 and 2018.
In 2017 alone, the province accounted for more than a third of all reported service delivery protests nationwide.
WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures
The second highest incidence of protests on record happened in 2014 and it’s no coincidence that was an election year too.
As communities vent their anger about what they perceive as inadequate delivery by government, University of Cape Town political analyst Dr Zwelethu Jolobe said there’s no real correlation between the frequency of protests and voters’ choices at the ballot box.
“We have to establish first whether we can make a connection between protests and elections and at the moment, I’m not sure if we can.”
Whether service delivery protests translate to lost votes or not, these kinds of community actions have been flagged by police as one of the security threats ahead of the elections.
#AlexTotalShutdown Children also taking part. pic.twitter.com/nnNcNnscMs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Gordhan: We now have a better understanding of power situation
-
Organisers deny claims Alexandra protests are acts of 'electioneering'
-
Baby Daniel sentencing: Mother gets 20 years, life term for her boyfriend
-
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.