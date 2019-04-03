Family of SA woman detained in China frustrated by deportation delays

Estelle Lotter has been held at a detention facility for the past eight months after she was arrested for visa violations.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a South African woman who has been detained in China are growing increasingly frustrated by the continuous delays in her deportation.

Estelle Lotter has been held at a detention facility for the past eight months after she was arrested for visa violations.

Lotter was told that she and her three-year-old son, Caleb, would be reunited with their family in East London this week.

Authorities have now told her she would have to wait another week.

“This is now getting a bit out of hand. The embassy should get involved. We told the embassy and they said they will follow up and give feedback to me. I’m just now waiting to hear what is happening,” said Lotter’s mother, Suzi Salwedel.