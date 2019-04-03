'F*@k Netflix': Dame Helen Mirren encourages people to see movies in theatre
The 73-year-old actress made an appearance at the annual convention for movie exhibitors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where she called for people to continue watching movies in the cinema.
LONDON - Dame Helen Mirren declared "f&&k Netflix" at CinemaCon as she urged people to keep seeing movies in theatres.
The 73-year-old actress made an appearance at the annual convention for movie exhibitors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, where she called for people to continue watching movies in the cinema, rather than relying on the streaming service. Taking to the stage to present her new movie, The Good Liar, she said: "I love Netflix, but f$$k Netflix!
"There is nothing like sitting in the cinema and the lights go down. I would like to thank you guys for making that environment possible."
Mirren recently admitted she has a "secret ambition" to be cast in a James Bond movie as one of the villains.
She said: "[Women] get to play much cooler villains these days. But I've always had a secret ambition to play a villain in a James Bond movie."
Asked whether she might try to further her case for a role in a Bond film, Mirren said: "I'm not very proactive in that way. James Bond is such a well-oiled machine. It's hard to put a spoke in that wheel."
And the actress claimed she had to "beg" for her roles in action movies Red and Fast & Furious 8 because they were such a departure from the dramatic work she is best known for.
She said of the movies: "It was a little hankering, definitely. Absolutely, it was.
"I begged. I put it out there and then I begged. That was one of the wonderful advantages of winning an Oscar. I got to be in action movies!
"Because they love having Oscar winners in their action movies. They want to bring you down."
