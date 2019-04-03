Gordhan: Eskom working hard to prevent load shedding

The Public Enterprises Minister, along with Eskom executives, on Wednesday afternoon held a briefing to give an update on the power grid and plans to stabilise electricity supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom is aiming to make sure there is no load shedding, but this will require much work and a bit of time.

He’s also announced a “winter plan” which will kick in from 1 May.

Gordhan says they’re working hard to ensure there will be no load shedding, but if there is, it will be limited to stage one.

“The other indication that we want to bring to the South African public, which will also create room for optimism and hope, is that if there is load shedding, it be level one load shedding on a few occasions between now and at least until the end of August.”

The minister also cautioned against using the Eskom crisis to garner votes in the upcoming elections.

“Political parties should not electioneer on the basis of load shedding, leave that as a national interest issue. They should ask the question; how can I contribute to creating an environment where the right amount of electricity is generated and supplied to South Africans?”

At the same time, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Minister Gordhan to stop making statements and act urgently on Eskom.

He has been meeting residents in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Maimane says the African National Congress administration has failed the power utility, and Eskom needs to be reformed.

“Let’s bring diverse energy and independent power producers, so we can stabilise. It doesn’t matter how many plants we have now. Those plants are at the end of their lifespan, that’s what fooled the people of this country.”

