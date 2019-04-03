View all in Latest
Eskom unveils 'winter plan' that aims to avoid load shedding

The plan includes executing proper maintenance to reduce plant breakdowns and regular communication with all role-players.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at Lethabo Power Station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at Lethabo Power Station on 3 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday presented a winter plan for South Africa to ensure optimal supply for the next five months.

He held a briefing, along with the utility’s executives Phakamani Hadebe and Jabu Mabuza.

They presented an overview of the country’s electricity state and what needed to be done to address the crisis.

Eskom’s plan includes executing proper maintenance to reduce plant breakdowns and regular communication with all role-players.

Gordhan said they aimed to avoid load shedding.

“To get to that aim we need to execute our plans and execute them at 110%. That will take a bit of time to get going.”

At the same time, Eskom’s systems operator responsible for balancing the grid Bernard Mogoro presented two possible scenarios for this coming winter.

“Just to explain how we got to this scenario, we will prioritise maintenance this winter. That is critical. We will work with the available capacity to meet demands.”

Eskom leadership said while the immediate priority was to keep the lights on during the cold months ahead, a longer term plan would be put in place to address South Africa’s power needs.

WATCH: Mabuza and Gordhan media briefing

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Business

