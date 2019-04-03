Eskom: We're going ahead with Kusile and Medupi power plants
The board says given that Medupi is about 95% complete and Kusile still has 11% to go, there is no logical reason to turn back now.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has dismissed suggestions that construction at the utility’s Kusile and Medupi power plants will be stopped.
Mabuza gave an update on the country’s electricity crisis, along with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and CEO Phakamani Hadebe, at the Lethabo Power Station on Wednesday.
They presented a plan for electricity supply for the next five months, saying systems are in place to avoid load shedding.
There’s been much controversy around Eskom’s power stations which have consistently underperformed.
Mabuza says his team has conducted a thorough analysis on whether to terminate the construction of Medupi and Kusile, and the results were clear.
“We’ve done the exercise and have concluded that the costs of not continuing is not going to be met by the benefit of continuing.”
He says if they decide not to continue with the construction, there is no backup plan for supply.
“Therefore, even if you were to come back later and decide to restart, the cost of doing that would be much more expensive.”
#ESKOM #Loadshedding #PravinGhordan KM pic.twitter.com/OiRD9wH1mo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
