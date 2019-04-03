EC police hunt 2 prisoners who escaped from transport

According to information, the police vehicle was travelling towards the N2 from Kareedouw to Humansdorp transporting prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans Prison.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are hunting two prisoners who escaped on Wednesday in Humansdorp.

According to information, a police vehicle was travelling towards the N2 from Kareedouw to Humansdorp transporting prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans Prison.

At the N2 turnoff in Trivolia, a truck was driving in front of the police vehicle and while the vehicle reduced speed the two prisoners escaped through the back window.

Bonginkosi Mgaqi (culpable homicide) and Jason Witbooi (farm murder) escaped whilst the vehicle was still in motion.

The police's Gerda Swart said: “Police are urging the community to assist them in arresting these escapees and to contact the local police station. We advise the community not to approach them or try to arrest them but rather call 10111 or the nearest police station.”