EC police hunt 2 prisoners who escaped from transport

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

EC police hunt 2 prisoners who escaped from transport

According to information, the police vehicle was travelling towards the N2 from Kareedouw to Humansdorp transporting prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans Prison.

Jason Witbooi is one of the prisoners who escaped from a prison transport vehicle. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
Jason Witbooi is one of the prisoners who escaped from a prison transport vehicle. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are hunting two prisoners who escaped on Wednesday in Humansdorp.

According to information, a police vehicle was travelling towards the N2 from Kareedouw to Humansdorp transporting prisoners from Joubertina to St Albans Prison.

At the N2 turnoff in Trivolia, a truck was driving in front of the police vehicle and while the vehicle reduced speed the two prisoners escaped through the back window.

Bonginkosi Mgaqi (culpable homicide) and Jason Witbooi (farm murder) escaped whilst the vehicle was still in motion.

The police's Gerda Swart said: “Police are urging the community to assist them in arresting these escapees and to contact the local police station. We advise the community not to approach them or try to arrest them but rather call 10111 or the nearest police station.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA