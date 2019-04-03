Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told

Patrick Mlambo told the inquiry his visit to Myeni’s house in Richards Bay to conduct inspections was short because she refused him entry.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture inquiry investigator Patrick Mlambo says that he was verbally assaulted by former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni when he travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to inspect her home.

Mlambo testified to the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday that he conducted inspections based on the testimony of Bosasa employee Richard le Roux who told the commission that the controversial facilities management company, now known as African Global Operations, was responsible for installing security upgrades at Myeni’s home.

The homes Mlambo visited belonged to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe in the Eastern Cape where he found several cameras, led lights and monitors, but his visit to Myeni’s house in Richards Bay was short because she refused him entry.

“Unfortunately, she really reprimanded me strongly and informed me that she would not have her property taken photos of and whatever I wanted to do, I should send her an email and request permission,” he said.

Mlambo said that Mantashe and his wife accused him of invading their privacy by visiting their properties without their permission.

He told the commission that he found most of what Le Roux had said was installed at the properties after being given entry into the houses by a lady who worked there.

Mlambo said the Mantashes were not happy with his unannounced visit.

“He [Mantashe] extended his unhappiness over my visit at his premises without notifying him. What is common is that he said Mrs Mantashe also said they had to fire the woman that allowed me in at his property.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)