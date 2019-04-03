DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for ‘World’s Got Talent’

The six-year-old South African, who holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest club DJ, shared pictures with fans on Facebook of himself arriving in China.

JOHANNESBURG - After impressing Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2018, Oratilwe Hlongwane, who is also known as DJ Arch Jnr, is in China where he will compete in another talent show called World’s Got Talent.

The show will feature fan-favourite acts from over 30 of the got talent franchises from around the world.

He was first discovered by social media users when his family started posting videos of the toddler showing off his talent on a mixing deck in January 2016.

While some social media users have expressed concerns over the young DJ missing out on school, others have shared words of congratulations and good wishes.