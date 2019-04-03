-
CT Chamber of Commerce to hold electricity summit
Apart from talks, the event will also showcase solutions to mitigate the impact of power cuts.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to hold an electricity summit later this month.
Apart from talks, the event will also showcase solutions to mitigate the impact of power cuts.
The chamber's president Geoff Jacobs said: “Load shedding is a threat to business and jobs, and we cannot just hope that Eskom will transform overnight. So, we have to take the initiative and do something about it now. The summit promises to answer many of the questions on the uses of electricity and the materials and methods to handle the situation.”
Eskom's top management and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are to give an update on the state of the country's power system on Wednesday.
