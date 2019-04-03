Court orders Baby Daniel's guardians be added to Child Protection Register
The court on Wednesday sentenced the three-year-old’s mother to an effective 20 years in prison, while her boyfriend was handed a life sentence.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered that the guardians of slain baby Daniel be put on the Child Protection Register.
The court on Wednesday sentenced the three-year-old’s mother to an effective 20 years in prison, while her boyfriend was handed a life sentence.
In 2018, the court found the boy’s mother guilty of deliberate child neglect, while her partner was convicted of murder and child abuse.
Baby Daniel’s body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, in 2016. He had suffered severe bruises and 60% burn wounds.
Nearly three years after baby Daniel was tortured to death, his guardians have been handed hefty sentences.
While delivering judgment, Judge Collin Matshitse told the pair they showed no regard for the young boy’s right to life and failed to protect him.
Shortly after the judge left, a commotion broke out between Women and Men Against Child Abuse director Miranda Jordan and the convicted murderer, who still maintains he’s innocent, after she called him a despicable man.
Meanwhile, outside the High Court, one of the family members of baby Daniel’s murderer ripped down the group’s banner bearing the faces of the young boy’s guardians.
The activist group has indicated it will be laying a complaint of theft with police.
#BabyDanielSentencing [WATCH] A family member of Baby Daniel’s murderer take down banners of activist group women & men against child abuse outside High Court in JHB. TK pic.twitter.com/m3LIm15caO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
