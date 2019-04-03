Counselling for Orderick Lucas’ family after toddler’s body found

A post-mortem is underway to determine what caused the death of the toddler, who was reported missing late in March.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says he’s deployed social workers to the Kleinvlei community to counsel the family of one-year-old Orderick Lucas.

Children spotted the little boy’s body in a drain while playing in Wittebol Street on Tuesday.

Fritz’s spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Mr Fritz has commended the South African Police Service and the community for the work that they’ve done in the investigation. Police officers, as well as the dog units, had searched several residences after the disappearance [of little Orderick]. Door-to-door searches were also conducted in the surrounding areas with the help of community members. ”

Initially, four people were taken in by police for the child’s disappearance. Charges against three of them have since been withdrawn.

A man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

