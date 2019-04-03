Cosatu: Incompetent govt has no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikes

Cosatu says it wants the government to release the long-awaited research on a possible fuel price cap.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has described the government as incompetent, with no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikes.

The price of petrol increased by R1.34 per litre on Tuesday.

The labour federation, which is also in an alliance with the governing African National Congress (ANC), says the regular fuel price hikes are a burden on the poor.

In 2018, the Energy Department promised to conduct a feasibility study on how fuel can be made more affordable in the country.

Over 30% of fuel prices are allocated to taxes.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says that this is puzzling when compared to neighbouring countries whose fuel is imported through South African ports.

“If the money wasn’t being looted, wasn’t being wasted and if there were no law firms whose sole purpose is to target Road Accident Fund and loot its resources, we’d not be where we are.”

Economists say higher food and transport costs are just some of the effects South Africans will feel as a result of the most recent increases.

Two months ago, the government blamed the hikes on international dynamics.