Charges withdrawn against 3 suspects in case of missing Orderick Lucas (1)

CAPE TOWN - A man who has been taken into custody for the disappearance of a toddler has had charges against him withdrawn.

Two women who had also initially been arrested had charges provisionally withdrawn too.

Orderick Lucas has been missing since late last month.

The body of a child was found near the little boy's home on Tuesday afternoon in the Eerste River area. It's unclear if it is that of Lucas.

Police are refusing to speculate on the identity of the child until he has been positively identified.

A man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday in connection with Lucas' disappearance. He faces charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said charges against a second man have been dropped. Two women who had been taken in by police have also had charges against them provisionally withdrawn.

The NPA explained there was outstanding information relating to the pair. The docket has been handed back to police for further investigation.

The NPA said it would consider placing the matter back on the court roll at a later stage.