British parliament rejects plan to hold more Brexit indicative votes on Monday

Lawmakers were tied on the amendment, voting 310-310 but Speaker John Bercow voted against in accordance with the conventions of the House.

LONDON - Britain’s House of Commons on rejected a plan to hold more indicative votes on Brexit on Monday.

“In accordance with precedent and on in the principle that important decisions should not be taken except by a majority, I cast my votes with the noes. So the noes have it,” Bercow said.