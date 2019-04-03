Bouteflika 'apologises' to Algerians in farewell letter - state media

'I leave the political stage without sadness or fear for the future of our country,' Bouteflika said in the letter released by the APS news agency.

ALGIERS - Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday offered his "apologies" to the Algerian people in a letter published by state media, after he resigned as president in the face of huge protests.

