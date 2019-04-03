Baby’s body discovered in Eerste River

It's not yet clear if it is one-year-old Orderick Lucas who was reported missing last week in Kuils River.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a baby's body was discovered in Eerste River.

The body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the outcome of a body of a baby are being investigated by the police. At this stage, we cannot speculate about the identity of the child.”

Several people have been arrested in connection with the little boy's disappearance.