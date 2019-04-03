Baby Daniel sentencing: Mother gets 20 years, life term for her boyfriend
The High Court in Johannesburg has sentenced Baby Daniel’s mother to 20 years in prison and her boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.
In December 2018 Maryke Cloete was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo guilty of murdering the three-year-old boy.
The toddler's body was found at their Naturena home in 2016 with burn wounds.
More details to follow.
