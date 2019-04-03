View all in Latest
Baby Daniel’s mother a victim too, says lawyer

Last year, the court found the boy's mother guilty of deliberate child negligence while her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Judge Collin Matshitse is currently going through his ruling in the High Court in Johannesburg in the Baby Daniel murder case. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Judge Collin Matshitse is currently going through his ruling in the High Court in Johannesburg in the Baby Daniel murder case. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing baby Daniel's mother have pleaded for mercy in the High Court in Johannesburg, saying she too was a victim of abuse.

The three-year-old boy died in 2016 after being tortured for most of his young life. Sentencing proceedings of the guardians of the toddler are currently underway on Wednesday.

Last year, the court found the boy's mother Maryke Cloete guilty of deliberate child negligence while her boyfriend Tim Naidoo was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Baby Daniel's body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, with severe bruises to his body and 60% burn wounds.

The court has heard how Cloete was in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend and couldn't intervene in her son's abuse.

Her lawyer Mario Coetzee told Judge Collin Matshitshe the three-year-old's mother was victimised to a point of complete ineffectiveness.

He said her son's murder still haunted her as she was acting under duress.

However, the State has dismissed Coetzee's argument, accusing Cloete of not being completely honest with the court about what exactly led to her son's death.

State advocate Steven Rubin said baby Daniel died a horrific death and would have still been alive had his mother taken any action to protect him.

