Baby Daniel’s mother a victim too, says lawyer

-
Baby Daniel’s mother a victim too, says lawyerLocal
-
Gordhan: We now have a better understanding of power situationLocal
-
3 minors due in court as Kimberley Boys' High pupil mournedLocal
-
SAHRC to probe reports that Alex protests halted schoolingLocal
-
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & officePolitics
-
EU condemns 'cruel' new Brunei lawsWorld
-
Baby Daniel’s mother a victim too, says lawyerLocal
-
Gordhan: We now have a better understanding of power situationLocal
-
3 minors due in court as Kimberley Boys' High pupil mournedLocal
-
SAHRC to probe reports that Alex protests halted schoolingLocal
-
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani’s home & officePolitics
-
Cosatu: Incompetent govt has no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Cosatu: Incompetent govt has no plan to deal with skyrocketing fuel hikesPolitics
-
Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promisesPolitics
-
Malema: ANC is failing Winnie Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election dayPolitics
-
Maimane: DA won't stop fighting for provincial police servicePolitics
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Taxi commuters warned to expect fare increasesBusiness
-
CT Chamber of Commerce to hold electricity summitBusiness
-
Survé: Recordings of meetings with Ayo execs unlawfulBusiness
-
Rand gains on hopes US-China trade war is easingBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Iqbal Surve details Ayo deal at PIC inquiryBusiness
-
Iqbal Survé claims PIC, media groups tried to sabotage listing of tech firmBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets crush records, going for $500 on eBayLifestyle
-
Jennifer Lopez sued over 'World of Dance'Lifestyle
-
Netflix looms large as theater owners assess industry futureLifestyle
-
Elizabeth Hurley would rather be 'happy and single'Lifestyle
-
Nestle goes vegan with meat-free burger rangeLifestyle
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch official Instagram accountLifestyle
-
Outcry over Harry Potter book burning by priests in PolandLifestyle
-
The lies and sex of Stellenbosch, and the women who overcome themLifestyle
-
Unfroggetable: endangered Bolivian amphibians get long-awaited first dateLifestyle
-
Sharks hooker Ralepelle fails B sample drugs testSport
-
NBA to invest millions of dollars in new African leagueSport
-
NFD's Witbank Spurs sack coach Shakes MashabaSport
-
Blundell called from wilderness into NZ World Cup squadSport
-
US chase maiden Hong Kong Sevens win, Tokyo 2020 berthSport
-
Injury hit Stormers change five for Reds clashSport
Popular Topics
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to doLocal
-
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy’s legacy was always one of the plight of her peopleLocal
-
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survivalLocal
-
Tracking the tension: 10 years of xenophobia in South AfricaLocal
-
Julius Malema: No one can rescue 'messy' ANCLocal
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photoPolitics
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace MagashuleLocal
-
Jazz artists leave crowds breathless at CTIJFLifestyle
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violencePolitics
-
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commissionPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says MaimaneLocal
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius MalemaPolitics
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 MayPolitics
-
Keeping it real: IEC, partners launch site to curb elections disinformationPolitics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 19°C
Baby Daniel’s mother a victim too, says lawyer
Last year, the court found the boy's mother guilty of deliberate child negligence while her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing baby Daniel's mother have pleaded for mercy in the High Court in Johannesburg, saying she too was a victim of abuse.
The three-year-old boy died in 2016 after being tortured for most of his young life. Sentencing proceedings of the guardians of the toddler are currently underway on Wednesday.
Last year, the court found the boy's mother Maryke Cloete guilty of deliberate child negligence while her boyfriend Tim Naidoo was convicted of murder and child abuse.
Baby Daniel's body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, with severe bruises to his body and 60% burn wounds.
The court has heard how Cloete was in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend and couldn't intervene in her son's abuse.
Her lawyer Mario Coetzee told Judge Collin Matshitshe the three-year-old's mother was victimised to a point of complete ineffectiveness.
He said her son's murder still haunted her as she was acting under duress.
However, the State has dismissed Coetzee's argument, accusing Cloete of not being completely honest with the court about what exactly led to her son's death.
State advocate Steven Rubin said baby Daniel died a horrific death and would have still been alive had his mother taken any action to protect him.
Timeline
-
Baby Daniel sentencing: Mother gets 20 years, life term for her boyfriend6 minutes ago
-
Baby Daniel murder: Advocacy group wants harshest sentence for mom, boyfriend6 hours ago
-
Case against Baby Daniel’s parents postponed to April72 days ago
-
Baby Daniel: Mother's bail bid to be heard on 3 January103 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA3 hours ago
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations5 hours ago
-
Organisers deny claims Alexandra protests are acts of 'electioneering'2 hours ago
-
Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told5 hours ago
-
Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises2 hours ago
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect9 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.