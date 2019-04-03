Baby Daniel murder: Advocacy group wants harshest sentence for mom, boyfriend

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
Go

Baby Daniel murder: Advocacy group wants harshest sentence for mom, boyfriend

Maryke Cloete was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo guilty of murdering the three-year-old boy.

FILE: Judge Collin Matshitse delivers his judgment in the Baby Daniel murder trial on 20 December 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
FILE: Judge Collin Matshitse delivers his judgment in the Baby Daniel murder trial on 20 December 2018. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says that Baby Daniel's mother deserves the highest possible sentence and nothing short of a life sentence for her boyfriend.

Maryke Cloete was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo guilty of murdering the three-year-old boy.

The toddler's body was found at their Naturena home in 2016 with burn wounds.

The judge has set aside four days for sentencing proceedings which resume on Wednesday.

The advocacy group’s Luke Lamprecht said: “The defence probation officers gave evidence and both of them recommended direct imprisonment for both of the accused. So, what happened is that the State in their cross-examination of the defence witness used evidence of our report.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA