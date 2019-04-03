Baby Daniel murder: Advocacy group wants harshest sentence for mom, boyfriend

Maryke Cloete was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo guilty of murdering the three-year-old boy.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says that Baby Daniel's mother deserves the highest possible sentence and nothing short of a life sentence for her boyfriend.

Maryke Cloete was found guilty of child neglect and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo guilty of murdering the three-year-old boy.

The toddler's body was found at their Naturena home in 2016 with burn wounds.

The judge has set aside four days for sentencing proceedings which resume on Wednesday.

The advocacy group’s Luke Lamprecht said: “The defence probation officers gave evidence and both of them recommended direct imprisonment for both of the accused. So, what happened is that the State in their cross-examination of the defence witness used evidence of our report.”