Arendse, Mosimane found guilty by PSL DC

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse was found guilty of misconduct while head coach Pitso Mosimane was charged with misconduct for punching a security official.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee has delivered verdict on matters involving Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Wayne Arendse and head coach Pitso Mosimane.

In the first matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse, the disciplinary committee found both the club and the player guilty of misconduct.

This is after Mamelodi Sundowns fielded Arendse while he was ineligible to play in the Absa Premiership fixture against Bidvest Wits on 7 October 2018.

Sanction will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the disciplinary committee.

In the second matter arising from an incident between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns on 1 September, Mosimane was charged with misconduct after he allegedly assaulted AmaZulu team security official, Satchmo Ngwenya by punching him in the face.

Mamelodi Sundowns was charged for bringing the league into disrepute as a result of their coach’s actions.

Both the club as well as Mosimane were found guilty. Sanction will be handed down once all the parties have made submissions to the disciplinary committee.

