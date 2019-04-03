ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutiny
This follows the ANC national executive committee (NEC)’s decision to send all names to the commission where individuals who are found wanting will get a chance to present their case to the body.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that some people appearing on its list for Parliament and the provincial legislatures could be removed if they don’t pass the scrutiny of the party’s integrity commission.
The NEC met this week following complaints by some structures in the party and the public that some of the individuals whose names are on the list were of questionable character.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the integrity commission will make recommendations to the NEC on the appropriate action that should be taken against members who do not survive the review.
The party has however emphasised that it will still treat non-convicted members suspected of crimes as innocent until proven guilty.
Duarte particularly emphasised that they would not be “influenced” by the media’s mention of Ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane and former minister Malusi Gigaba.
The three have been criticised by different institutions in the country for failing to uphold the Constitution and the mandates of their offices in government.
On Tuesday, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang said he would not vote for the party if certain names were not removed from the list.
