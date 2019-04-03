ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko was severely reprimanded by the ANC deputy secretary-general who said he thought he was ‘the lord of the media.’

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has refused to take questions on the altercation she had with eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko.

Duarte has, however, told Eyewitness News that she will be meeting with the eNCA management and South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday.

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Maseko was severely reprimanded by Duarte who said he thought he was “the lord of the media.”

ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the handling of the issue was one-sided and explained that Duarte was having an off-the-record conversation with Maseko about his conduct.

“This was off-the-record and she wanted to interact with him, and I don’t think that is wrong. That’s why we would want to get an opportunity to clarify ourselves with Sanef because it’s not treated like we intimidated him.”

However, Sanef said the incident was worrying.