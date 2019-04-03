Protesting Alex residents won’t speak to anyone but Mayor Mashaba

Public safety MMC Michael Sun arrived in the township to address protesters, but he was turned away.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Alexandra say they'll only listen to Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng was also given the cold shoulder just minutes after he made an appearance.

Disgruntled residents are calling for meaningful action against the rampant crime in their community, as well as the widespread construction of illegal dwellings which some claim are being occupied by foreign nationals.

Residents made it clear that they will not give a platform to any other official.

Sun, who was asked to leave the area, said he understood the concerns raised by protesters.

“We are here to listen and engage with them. Service delivery is a difficult business. If we didn’t want to listen we’d walk away, but we’re not walking away.”

While shying away from outlining strict timelines, he said Mashaba would eventually arrive to listen to protesters’ demands.

I remain committed to meeting the protest's leaders so we may engage on the matter. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 3, 2019

I deeply sympathise with the challenges the community of Alexandra is facing, and the multi-party government has invested heavily in service delivery in this community. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 3, 2019

