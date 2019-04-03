Alex protesters: Govt has forgotten about us

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting Alexandra residents demanding better service delivery say they feel that the government has forgotten about them.

On Wednesday morning, community members barricaded serval roads in and around the township with burning tyres and rocks.

Residents said that they were angry and hoped the shutdown of Alexandra would serve as a wake-up call to government.

One woman said that there were no new developments in the area compared to other Gauteng townships.

“Government has forgotten about us, it’s like a dead place here. Everything needs to be fixed.”

Another protester said that residents wanted to see more houses given to South Africans.

“There are other people who give foreigners houses and South Africans, we don’t have houses,” he said.

More tyres were brought in the township and residents said they would not to back down until they got answers from the City of Johannesburg.

