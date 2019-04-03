3 minors due in court as Kimberley Boys' High pupil mourned

Tshepiso Thompson, a 16-year-old Kimberley Boys' High School pupil, was stabbed and robbed of some of his clothing items while walking home with friends this past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Three underaged suspects are set to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrates Court in connection with the killing of a teenager.

Following the murder, some angry residents apparently torched the home of one suspect.

Provincial police spokesperson brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “We arrested three people with the assistance of the community. We ask the community to give people enough time and not to take the matter into their own hands.”

Thompson's school took to Facebook where it shared a moving tribute remembering him as "a son, friend, brother, cousin, and keen and brilliant rugby player".

The school said it was still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. His mother also commented on the post and said he was the "apple of her eye".

Plucked at the zenith of your youth. A son, a friend, a brother, a cousin, a keen and brilliant rugby player... "... Posted by Kimberley Boys' High School on Tuesday, 2 April 2019

