3 minors due in court as Kimberley Boys' High pupil mourned
Tshepiso Thompson, a 16-year-old Kimberley Boys' High School pupil, was stabbed and robbed of some of his clothing items while walking home with friends this past weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Three underaged suspects are set to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrates Court in connection with the killing of a teenager.
Tshepiso Thompson, a 16-year-old Kimberley Boys' High School pupil, was stabbed and robbed of some of his clothing items while walking home with friends this past weekend.
Following the murder, some angry residents apparently torched the home of one suspect.
Provincial police spokesperson brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “We arrested three people with the assistance of the community. We ask the community to give people enough time and not to take the matter into their own hands.”
Thompson's school took to Facebook where it shared a moving tribute remembering him as "a son, friend, brother, cousin, and keen and brilliant rugby player".
The school said it was still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. His mother also commented on the post and said he was the "apple of her eye".
Plucked at the zenith of your youth. A son, a friend, a brother, a cousin, a keen and brilliant rugby player... "...Posted by Kimberley Boys' High School on Tuesday, 2 April 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Organisers deny claims Alexandra protests are acts of 'electioneering'
-
Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told
-
Mashaba sympathises with Alex protesters, blames ANC for not keeping promises
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.