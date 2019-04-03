3 flying squad officers nabbed for human trafficking, fourth arrest imminent

The four officers allegedly kidnapped 10 Bangladeshi nationals who had been smuggled from Zimbabwe into South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Four Silverton flying squad members have been arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking, say police.

The alleged crime took place last month and, according to police, two of the 10 victims were released after their families paid a ransom.

Warrants for the arrest of each of the suspects were obtained earlier this week and three of the constables were nabbed at the Silverton 10111 centre earlier on Wednesday.

The fourth officer did not report for duty, but police say an arrest is imminent.