282 lives lost in floods, landslides following Cyclone Idai, says Zim govt

State media is reporting that the government may arrange for family members to travel to Mozambique to visit the burial sites.

HARARE - At least 82 Zimbabweans have been buried in neighbouring Mozambique after their bodies were washed downstream in floods caused by Cyclone Idai.

The government says that 268 people are now known to have died in the floods and landslides triggered by the storm on 15 March.

The bodies were washed downstream from Chimanimani’s Rusitu Valley, one of the worst-hit areas during Cyclone Idai.

Local government minister July Moyo told a post-cabinet briefing that 82 bodies were found by villagers, some as far down as Dombe district, around 40 kilometres downstream from Rusitu.

The bodies have since been buried.

State media is reporting that the government may arrange for family members to travel to Mozambique to visit the burial sites.

Meanwhile, Moyo says pathologists in Zimbabwe are working to match DNA samples of bodies exhumed from the mudslides with survivors who are still searching for loved ones nearly three weeks after disaster struck.