2 people arrested in Alexandra protest

Residents have vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill demanding a response from the authorities including the City of Johannesburg.

JMPD officers monitor protest action in the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg on 3 April 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

ALEXANDRA - Two people have been arrested in Alexandra on Wednesday as protests over service delivery continue.

Residents have vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill demanding a response from the authorities including the City of Johannesburg.

The so-called Alex Shutdown Group is leading the demonstration and says it's frustrated by the deteriorating state of the township and the mushrooming of illegal housing in the area.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has urged motorists to avoid the area: “Two protestors have been arrested in Alexandra. They are believed to be ring leaders of the situation. Officers are monitoring most of the main roads.”

Residents say they are angry and hope that Wednesday’s shutdown of Alexandra will serve as a wake-up call to government.

One resident said there are no new developments in the area compared to other townships.

“They forgot about us. It’s like a dead place and everything needs to be fixed, like everything.”

Another said residents want to see more houses given to South Africans.

More tyres have been brought in and residents say they will not to back down until they get answers from the City of Joburg.

