2 people arrested in Alexandra protest
Residents have vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill demanding a response from the authorities including the City of Johannesburg.
ALEXANDRA - Two people have been arrested in Alexandra on Wednesday as protests over service delivery continue.
Residents have vowed to bring the community to a complete standstill demanding a response from the authorities including the City of Johannesburg.
The so-called Alex Shutdown Group is leading the demonstration and says it's frustrated by the deteriorating state of the township and the mushrooming of illegal housing in the area.
#AlexTotalShutdown Children taking part in the protests. pic.twitter.com/sVCHtDzWO1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
#AlexTotalShutDown More protests and fires. A thick cloud of smoke covers the township. pic.twitter.com/lfAYAgTs1D— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
#AlexTotalShutdown Two people have been arrested in Alexandra. Authorities believe they are the organizers of the protets.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2019
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has urged motorists to avoid the area: “Two protestors have been arrested in Alexandra. They are believed to be ring leaders of the situation. Officers are monitoring most of the main roads.”
Residents say they are angry and hope that Wednesday’s shutdown of Alexandra will serve as a wake-up call to government.
One resident said there are no new developments in the area compared to other townships.
“They forgot about us. It’s like a dead place and everything needs to be fixed, like everything.”
Another said residents want to see more houses given to South Africans.
More tyres have been brought in and residents say they will not to back down until they get answers from the City of Joburg.
Popular in Local
-
Alex protesters: Govt has forgotten about us
-
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
Roads barricaded with tyres, rocks as some Alexandra residents protest
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
-
'The Donald Trump of SA': Duarte under spotlight after 'attack' on reporter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.