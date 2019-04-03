1 person dies after violent Mfuleni protests

A Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiTi bus were also set alight during the protest.

CAPE TOWN – One person has died and six others have been injured following a protest near Mfuleni on Monday night.

The police's Siyabulela Malo said: “Seven cases were opened for investigation, including trespassing, culpable homicide, public violence and malicious damage to property. This comes after a group of people put up shacks on the side of a road.”

No passengers were on board.

Transport and urban development mayco member Felicity Purchase said the City of Cape Town would fork out R4.5 million to replace the MyCiTi bus.

“I want to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. It’s wholly unacceptable that the aggrieved residents have resorted to violence and attacked the same services that thousands of commuters rely on every day. Our public transport service has become an easy target, be it buses or trains.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)