Zondo concerned over conduct of inquiry investigators at inspections

JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says that he is concerned that proper channels were not followed before the inquiry’s investigators conducted inspections at the homes of implicated parties.

Zondo said on Monday that there must be justification before investigators can enter people’s homes and take pictures.

The deputy chief justice was responding to testimony by one of the investigators who inspected properties, including that of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, following claims by former Bosasa coo Angelo Agrizzi that the company paid for upgrades at his home as a bribe.

Zondo said that the legal team needed to make sure everything was done according to book.

“There should be proper justification before certain things are done. I would be very unhappy if somebody just rocked up at my house and spoke to whoever they find there and got into my house and started taking pictures and all that. I think it’s not right.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)