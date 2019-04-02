Zondo concerned over conduct of inquiry investigators at inspections
Justice Zondo said on Monday there must be justification before investigators can enter people’s homes and take pictures.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says that he is concerned that proper channels were not followed before the inquiry’s investigators conducted inspections at the homes of implicated parties.
Zondo said on Monday that there must be justification before investigators can enter people’s homes and take pictures.
The deputy chief justice was responding to testimony by one of the investigators who inspected properties, including that of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, following claims by former Bosasa coo Angelo Agrizzi that the company paid for upgrades at his home as a bribe.
Zondo said that the legal team needed to make sure everything was done according to book.
“There should be proper justification before certain things are done. I would be very unhappy if somebody just rocked up at my house and spoke to whoever they find there and got into my house and started taking pictures and all that. I think it’s not right.”
Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
ANC's Magashule accuses media of reporting allegations against him without facts
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malema
-
Gangster state: What we know about the allegations against Ace Magashule
-
Malema to WC gangs: You will meet your match after 8 May
-
Consumers brace for tougher times as fuel price hikes kick in at midnight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.