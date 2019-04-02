Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'will be remembered for speaking the truth'

Zindzi Mandela says her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, was the first to arrive when there was tragedy, pain or death.

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter Zindzi has remembered her mother as the country observes one year since struggle stalwart's passing.

Zindzi spoke to Eyewitness News during a wreath-laying ceremony for Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park on Tuesday.

The struggle icon died exactly a year ago today after a long illness.

Zindzi said her mother was the first to arrive when there was tragedy, pain or death. She said she remembers and misses Mama Winnie when she sees people suffering.

Zindzi said the struggle icon would be remembered for speaking the truth.

“She was always solution-specific, and she always spoke friendly to the other party when she saw things going wrong.”

Among those who attended the remembrance ceremony were Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and renowned musician Ringo Madlingozi, as well as Madikiela-Mandela's long-time friend and businessman Luigi D’Ovidio.