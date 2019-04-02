View all in Latest
Why former ConCourt judge Albie Sachs nearly rejected $1m

Former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs shares his personal view on financial matters in an interview with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

FILE: Albie Sachs in Washington in 2010. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Albie Sachs in Washington in 2010. Picture: AFP.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former activist and Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs shares how he grew up with a disdain for money.

Speaking on Radio702, he recalls a time when he had won a prize of $1 million and almost rejecting the prize.

“It was for a rule of law. It came from a Taiwanese engineer. For less than a nanosecond, I thought of rejecting it… prizes somehow are often not good; they put money value on things that shouldn’t have it.”

He says he then decided to take it and give half away.

Listen to the audio above below for more.

