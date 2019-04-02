What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammie speaks to author and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Melanie Verwoerd about the method behind the political party funding.

CAPE TOWN - Transparency around political party funding has been a much-debated topic for years in South Africa.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Political Party Funding Bill into law.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has indicated to Parliament that it will need at least six months to get the system functional.

The new law will prohibit certain donations being made directly to political parties.

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammie speaks to author and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Melanie Verwoerd about the method behind the political party funding and why South Africa needs political parties to make their funding transparent.

Verwoerd says elections are expensive to political parties, adding there are two ways of getting the money. One from the private sector or private donations and the other is the state or taxpayers.

“There is a fund controlled by the IEC, which gives parties a formula based on their representation in the national and provincial government. The ANC in the last financial year received about R83.5 million, Democratic Alliance got R30 million, Economic Freedom Fighters got R11 million and the Congress of the People, as well as Freedom Front, got about R2 million.”

Verwoerd says there are strict rules on how political parties can use these funds.

Listen to the audio for more.