What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammie speaks to author and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Melanie Verwoerd about the method behind the political party funding.
CAPE TOWN - Transparency around political party funding has been a much-debated topic for years in South Africa.
Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Political Party Funding Bill into law.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has indicated to Parliament that it will need at least six months to get the system functional.
The new law will prohibit certain donations being made directly to political parties.
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammie speaks to author and former African National Congress (ANC) MP Melanie Verwoerd about the method behind the political party funding and why South Africa needs political parties to make their funding transparent.
Verwoerd says elections are expensive to political parties, adding there are two ways of getting the money. One from the private sector or private donations and the other is the state or taxpayers.
“There is a fund controlled by the IEC, which gives parties a formula based on their representation in the national and provincial government. The ANC in the last financial year received about R83.5 million, Democratic Alliance got R30 million, Economic Freedom Fighters got R11 million and the Congress of the People, as well as Freedom Front, got about R2 million.”
Verwoerd says there are strict rules on how political parties can use these funds.
Listen to the audio for more.
Popular in Politics
-
Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction for DA councillor assault
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
-
Knysna residents will still vote DA - Steenhuisen
-
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malema
-
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commission
-
Author who exposed Ace Magashule’s alleged corruption stands by claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.