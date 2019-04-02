View all in Latest
Nehawu not satisfied with Sars wage deal

The union has accepted a three-year offer which includes an eight percent increase for the first year.

FILE: A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
FILE: A demonstrator holds a sign outside Sars headquarters in Pretoria during a protest for 11% salary increase. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says although it has signed a new settlement offer for its members at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), it’s not satisfied with the deal.

The union has accepted a three-year offer which includes an eight percent increase for the first year.

Last week, Sars branches were closed due to the strike, with members demanding an 11.4% increase.

Nehawu says it signed the agreement to solicit unity of members in the workplace.

Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “We’re not happy with the three years, it would’ve been better if it was a year. But it doesn’t mean we’ll not stop fighting.”

Earlier, Nehawu hit out at the Public Servants Association (PSA) claiming it signed a draft settlement wage offer with Sars while negotiations were still ongoing.

The PSA accepted and signed the deal on Sunday following talks behind closed doors, while Nehawu waited to consult its members about the offer.

Nehawu has described the draft agreement signed by the Public Servants Association on Sunday as unflattering.

It says it’s unfortunate that while the PSA agreed to fight the offer by Sars to the bitter end, it went ahead and signed the agreement while the employer had an opportunity to improve the offer.

Nehawu says it will wait to see how the new offer benefits its members in the first year.

Nehawu members at Sars will return to work on Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

