WC govt installs smoke detectors to combat fires

Experts say residential fires, in particular, occur during sleeping hours and peak at around 1am.

A general view of the smoke alarm device that has been launched by the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department in an attempt to save lives of people living in the informal settlements. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of the smoke alarm device that has been launched by the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department in an attempt to save lives of people living in the informal settlements. Picture: Facebook.com.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There have been 44 fire-related deaths in the Western Cape since October.

That's according to a Disaster Risk Management report released on Tuesday afternoon.

Experts say residential fires, in particular, occur during sleeping hours and peak at around 1am.

Those that suffer most are small children and the elderly.

To combat this, smoke detection devices with a 10-year life span have been rolled-out in various communities including Wallacedene, Khayelitsha, George and Grabouw.

Western Cape Fire and Rescue Services deputy director Etienne du Toit said: “The device is designed to have an early smoke and the toxic gases dictator stage. It will then activate an alarm. It affords people an opportunity to wake up and evacuate before the fire takes hold of the structure.”

This technology will also be rolled-out to communities in the Overberg and Knysna.

Smoke Alarm Installation Programme Launch

Fire is everyone's fight! Today the Western Cape Department of Local Government initiated the next phase of its innovative smoke alarm project for high fire risk communities. Find out more by watching our short video. #SmokeAlarmsSaveLives

Posted by Western Cape Government on Tuesday, 18 October 2016

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

