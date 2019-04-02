-
UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred
His remarks came during a speech at Egypt's Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, where he met Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb.
CAIRO - UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday against growing hatred of Muslims, less than a month after a deadly attack on mosques in New Zealand killed at least 50 people.
His remarks came during a speech at Egypt's Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, where he met Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb.
"Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," the UN secretary general said.
He cited the 15 March New Zealand mosque attacks by a white supremacist as well as a 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and is believed to be the deadliest against Jews in US history.
Guterres warned of a surge in hate speech he said was "entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media".
"We see it spreading in liberal democracies and as well as in authoritarian states."
Guterres is on a two-day trip to Egypt, Following his visit to Al-Azhar, he was scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
On Sunday, he attended an Arab League summit in Tunisia.
Timeline
-
More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger' - UN3 hours ago
-
UN's Bachelet urges Brunei not to apply death penalty for gay sex, adultery21 hours ago
-
New Zealand firearm owners back gun control after massacreone day ago
-
Before mosque attacks, NZ failed to record hate crimes for years2 days ago
Popular in World
-
Catholic priests burn Harry Potter books in Poland23 hours ago
-
Timeline of European Union membership3 hours ago
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet24 days ago
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal18 days ago
-
Brexit deadlocked again: Parliament fails to find an alternative10 hours ago
-
Facebook's call for global internet regulation sparks debate4 hours ago
