Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona suspended - report

According to Fin24, the SA Tourism board is investigating allegations made against Sisa Ntshona via its anonymous tip-offs reporting mechanism.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has reportedly been suspended.
According to Fin24, the board is investigating allegations made against Ntshona via its anonymous tip-offs reporting mechanism.
However, the tourism board has not yet elaborated on what the allegations are.
In the meantime, Sthembiso Dlamini has been appointed as the acting CEO.
