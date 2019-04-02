Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona suspended - report

According to Fin24, the SA Tourism board is investigating allegations made against Sisa Ntshona via its anonymous tip-offs reporting mechanism.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has reportedly been suspended.

According to Fin24, the board is investigating allegations made against Ntshona via its anonymous tip-offs reporting mechanism.

However, the tourism board has not yet elaborated on what the allegations are.

In the meantime, Sthembiso Dlamini has been appointed as the acting CEO.