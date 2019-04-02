View all in Latest
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said violence on foreign nationals won’t advance a united society.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Kleivlei, Cape Town, engaging with residents about the crime that has plagued the area. Picture:Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane at Kleivlei, Cape Town, engaging with residents about the crime that has plagued the area. Picture:Our_DA/Twitter.
Nthakoana Ngatane 31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the latest spate of xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Maimane said violence on foreign nationals won’t advance a united society.

He was on the campaign trail in Blue Downs on Tuesday and said: “When I say our borders must be secured, it's because I want the rights of citizens and non-citizens to be protected in our country.”

Earlier, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Police Minister Bheki Cele committed to meeting again this week to deal with the attacks on foreign nationals.

The ministers met with the ambassadors of African countries in Pretoria on Monday to discuss last week's xenophobic attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sisulu insisted that the attacks were not xenophobic but merely criminality.

She also assured the ambassadors' countries that South Africa would do everything possible to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We’ve been dealing with this matter with NGOs and the churches. It is not getting better in places but when we are joined by representatives of those countries, then we will be able to get to the bottom of this. This particular situation that we are in is not a criminal versus an innocent; we have situations where we are not able to draw the line [sic].”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA