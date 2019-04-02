The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said violence on foreign nationals won’t advance a united society.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the latest spate of xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Maimane said violence on foreign nationals won’t advance a united society.

He was on the campaign trail in Blue Downs on Tuesday and said: “When I say our borders must be secured, it's because I want the rights of citizens and non-citizens to be protected in our country.”

Getting an understanding of how crime has ravaged the social fabric of this community!



The May 8 election is your chance to choose between rising crime, and a party that knows how to transform SAPS to become #HonestProfessionalPolice that keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/OsfdOZK9T4 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2019

Conducting a door to door at Kleivlei!



The community of Kleivlei in Cape Town don't feel safe in their homes & communities. Crime is rising & the SAPS is riddled with corruption & unable to fight crime.



More #HonestProfessionalPolice SAPS must come here to protect our people. pic.twitter.com/Qj85EpePCp — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2019

Earlier, International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Police Minister Bheki Cele committed to meeting again this week to deal with the attacks on foreign nationals.

The ministers met with the ambassadors of African countries in Pretoria on Monday to discuss last week's xenophobic attacks in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sisulu insisted that the attacks were not xenophobic but merely criminality.

She also assured the ambassadors' countries that South Africa would do everything possible to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We’ve been dealing with this matter with NGOs and the churches. It is not getting better in places but when we are joined by representatives of those countries, then we will be able to get to the bottom of this. This particular situation that we are in is not a criminal versus an innocent; we have situations where we are not able to draw the line [sic].”

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.