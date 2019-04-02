That's dope: Cape Town expo to showcase versatility of cannabis

The event starts on Thursday and will run until Sunday at GrandWest.

CAPE TOWN - The Mother City will host a Cannabis Expo later this week.

The expo is aimed at showcasing the many different uses of the plant from building materials to its medicinal value.

“The Cannabis Expo is the melting part of the entire industry. Everything from the health side and you can learn all about the different products that are available both locally and internationally, as well as the different trends in cannabis healthcare,” said the event’s director Silas Howarth.

Last year, the Constitutional Court made a ruling that decriminalised the private use and cultivation of dagga.