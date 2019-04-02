Teen suspects in Thorisho Themane murder to apply for bail

They’re among a group of ten linked to the death of the 27-year-old who was assaulted and left for dead in February.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven teenagers charged with the murder of Thorisho Themane are expected to formally apply for bail in the Polokwane Children's Court.

They’re among a group of ten linked to the death of the 27-year-old, who was assaulted and left for dead in February.

The attack was captured on camera and the footage has been widely circulated on social media.

A second video emerged showing one of the attackers bragging that nothing will happen to him as his father is well-connected.