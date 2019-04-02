Taxi driver found shot dead in vehicle in Sybrand Park

This incident followed an attack in Hout Bay on Monday in which four men were gunned down near the local police station.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed that a taxi driver was killed in Sybrand Park earlier on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the man was shot dead and was found inside his vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding his death were being investigated.

Two others were also wounded.

#HoutBayShooting Forensic teams are on scene. A section of the Hout Bay Main Rd remains closed. The bodies of the victims have not yet been removed. SF pic.twitter.com/zlMZNTZf0m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2019

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant explained what resulted in Monday’s shooting in Hout Bay.

"The four who were killed yesterday definitely appeared to be a reprisal killing between the two taxi associations. One is the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the other is Codeta. And this is all about contestation on the route between Hout Bay and Cape Town.”

Last week, a man was also gunned down in Hout Bay.