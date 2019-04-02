Survé accuses Tiso Blackstar, eNCA of interfering with listing of his company
Survé says the PIC missed an opportunity to invest in Sagarmatha when the company was considering listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé says Tiso Blackstar and eNCA scuppered the listing of his company Sagarmatha by lobbying the companies and intellectual property commission.
Survé was testifying at the PIC Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday which is investigating allegations of impropriety.
Survé is the chairman of the Sekunjalo Group which has business interests in Ayo Technologies and Sagamartha Technologies.
He says the PIC missed an opportunity to invest in Sagarmatha when the company was considering listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
But highlights that the JSE did not withdraw the listing due to capital raising.
“JSE withdrew this listing because Business Day, Tiso Blackstar publications - that are competing with Independent Media, have tried to buy Independent Media surreptitiously and sabotage the company - saw that Independent Media would be part of the larger ecosystem of Sagarmatha and got someone to make a statement to this effect.”
WATCH: Iqbal Survé at the PIC Inquiry
